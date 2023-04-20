Stocks of the Hour: BluGlass, Aurelia Metals, Moho Resources

BluGlass Limitedannounced their March quarter activities report, in which the company launched their first suite of (GaN) lasers, received multiple initial customer orders and secured $10.7 million to speed and scale product delivery. CEO Jim Haden commented, “Our first customers are established industry players, reflecting the growing need for alternative GaN laser suppliers, the quality of our first products, and BluGlass’ reputation.” Shares are trading 1.79 per cent higher at 5.7 cents.Aurelia Metalshave also released their quarterly activities report, in which their gold, zinc and lead metal production increased by more than 20% above the December quarter, benefiting from higher grades in the ore feed. Cash flow from operations and cash balance increased by $11 million and $15.6 million, respectively. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 15 cents.Moho Resourcesannounced that significant clay-hosted rare earths intersected at their Peak Charles project in WA. In response, Ralph Winter, Managing Director commented, “Moho believes the identified target zone of 15 x 12km thus far, with further room for growth across the tenement package, puts the company in a positive position in the REE market in Australia.” Shares are trading 88.89 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.