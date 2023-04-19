Netflix and Morgan Stanley the latest to report earnings

The S&P 500 finished little changed Wednesday as earnings season kicked into full swing and investors parsed the latest results from companies including Netflix and Morgan Stanley.The benchmark index inched 0.01 per cent lower to settle at 4,154.52, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.03 per cent gain to close at 12,157.23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79.62 points, or 0.23 per cent, to finish at 33,897.01.While many of the companies reporting in the last day topped analysts’ low-bar estimates, traders found something wrong within the results to send the stocks lower.A lack of forecasts from the major companies also left investors on edge, with the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates again in a couple weeks and recession fears swirling.Netflix shares fell 3.2 per cent. On Tuesday, the streaming giant disappointed investors by pushing back plans to clamp down on password sharing. In its latest quarter, Netflix beat analysts’ expectations on earnings per share. The company also added more subscribers than expected, but fell short of revenue estimates.Earnings from major banks and institutions wrapped up with Morgan Stanley, gaining 0.7 per cent. Despite strong results, the stock initially traded down as margins for its investment banking, wealth and asset management businesses were weaker than expected.Investors have been closely monitoring the industry after bank failures last month spurred fears that contagion would spread.So far this week, trading has been choppy as investors evaluate a rush of earnings. Wall Street this season is on the hunt for signs of weakening demand and conditions likely to put a damper on profitability into the back half of 2023.Dominant electric vehicle maker Tesla headlines earnings results after the bell - with the car maker announcing that they will cut prices on some Model Y and Model 3 EVs, marking the sixth time it has lowered prices this year. IBMand Las Vegas Sands are also on deck.Overnight, S&P500 sectors were mixed, with Utilities achieving the highest gains, and Communication Services lagging behind.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7:10 AM is buying 67.14 US cents..Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.4 per cent fall.Gold lost 0.61 per cent. Silver gained 0.43 per cent. Copper fell 0.38 per cent and oil dropped 2.10 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE lost 0.13 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.08 per cent while Paris closed 0.21 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.18 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.37 per cent and China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.68 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.07 per cent higher at 7366.OZ Mineralsis paying 175 cents fully frankedPlato Inc Maxis paying 0.55 cents fully frankedSpheria Emerging Cois paying 2.2 cents fully frankedWingara AGis paying 0.6 cents fully frankedImdexLovisa HoldingsNine Entertainment Co. HoldingsRestaurant Brands NZRio TintoThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.