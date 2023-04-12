Stocks of the Hour: Fiji Kava, Toro Energy, Heavy Rare Earths

RooLife Grouphas been appointed by Fiji Kava, a global beverage and natural medicine company, to market and sell Fiji Kava in China and Australia. In response, FijiKava CEO, Anthony Noble said “We can find product positioning and marketing synergies in both Australia and China to ensure a successful cross-border eCommerce venture.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.Toro Energyannounced that further massive nickel sulphides have been intersected at their Dimma project in WA. In response, Executive Chairman, Richard Homsany, said, “We believe Dimma has considerable potential with all four drill holes intersecting massive Ni-sulphide to date leaving the discovery open both at depth and along strike, north and south.” Shares are trading 9.1 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.Heavy Rare Earthsannounced further outstanding high-grade rare earths have been intersected at their Cowalinya project in WA. the next process is to upgrade the current Inferred Resource to commence on receipt of assays from another 36 holes. Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 13 cents.