Nasdaq declines as indicators point to a weakening US economy

The Nasdaq Composite fell on Wednesday for a third-straight losing session as investors shifted away from growth stocks amid signs that the US economy is weakening.The moves came as traders mulled over the latest ADP private payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March.That followed Tuesday’s job openings report that suggested the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the labour market might finally be having an effect. In February, the number of available positions fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years.Overall, The tech-heavy index sank 1.07 per cent, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.25 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 80 points, or about 0.24 per cent, bolstered by an outperformance by health care stocks.High-growth tech stocks were under pressure overnight, with Zscaler and Crowdstrike falling 8 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively. Chip stocks were also under pressure, with Advanced Micro Devices falling 3 per cent.The defensive tilt of the market helped health care stocks outperform, boosting the Dow. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 3.5 per cent after the pharmaceutical company said Tuesday it would pay $8.9 billion over the next 25 years to settle claims that its talc products caused cancer.Utilities stocks also outperformed, with the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLU), which tracks the S&P 500 Utilities sector, closing by over 2 per cent.US Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, but the potential for further rate hikes from central banks is contributing to market volatility. New Zealand’s central bank yesterday hiked rates by 50 basis points, noting that inflation was “too high and persistent.”In commodity news, Lithium prices, which rose dramatically over the past two years and hurt consumers and auto makers with rising battery costs, are now reversing and dropping more than 30 per cent this year. This drop is due to the slowing demand for electric vehicles in China and cautious traders in volatile markets.The lower prices for lithium and other battery metals will help provide some relief for auto makers and consumers after commodities helped lift battery prices about 7 per cent last year, according to data provider BloombergNEF. It typically takes months for moves in metal prices to ripple through to car costs because buyers negotiate long-term price contracts.The Australian government anticipates cooling in the price of Iron Ore over the next five years, due to slower demand growth and increasing supply.Note that the iron ore prices rebounded in recent months because of a partial recovery in China's steel production, as the country reopens following the end of its zero-covid policy.The government notes that China expects a mild decline in total steel production over the next 5 years which should lead to a softer rate of growth in global iron ore demand.Overall, overnight, S&P500 sectors were mostly lower. As previously mentioned, Utilities was the best performing sector, whilst Consumer Discretionary was the biggest laggard.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fallOne Australian dollar at 7:20 AM is buying 67.19 US cents..Gold lost 0.1 per cent. Silver fell 0.1 per cent. Copper added 0.3 per cent and oil fell 0.4 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.4 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.5 per cent while Paris closed 0.4 per cent lower.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 1.7 per cent while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite were closed.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed flat at 7237.Brickworksis paying 23 cents fully frankedDivergeris paying 2 cents fully frankedAdairs LtdAtlas Arteria LtdCleanaway Waste Management LtdCosta Group Holdings LtdCTI Logistics LtdEureka Group Holdings LtdFletcher Building LtdG8 Education LtdGeneration Development Group LtdGenesis Energy LtdHMC Capital LtdInghams Group LtdInvoCare LtdIPD Group LtdLGI LtdLycopodium LtdMAAS Group Holdings LtdMacmahon Holdings LtdMader Group LtdMcPherson's LtdMonash IVF Group LtdMotorcycle Holdings LtdNRW Holdings LtdPacific Smiles Group LtdPerseus Mining LtdPSC Insurance Group LtdReliance Worldwide Corp LtdService Stream LtdShriro Holdings LtdSouth32 LtdSpark New Zealand LtdSupply Network LtdVentia Services Group LtdVulcan Steel LtdWiseTech Global LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). 