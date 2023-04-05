Stocks of the Hour: Western Mine Group, Dart Mining, Story-i

Company News

by Peter Milios April 05, 2023 11:15 AM


Western Mine Group (ASX:WMG) has confirmed the discovery of an extensive nickel sulphide mineral system throughout the Mulga Tank Ultramafic Complex in WA. In response, Managing Director Dr Caedmon Marriott commented, “The hole validates our geological model of the complex and really demonstrates a significant working nickel sulphide mineral system with huge volumes of mineralised ultramafic magma.” Shares are trading 91.3 per cent higher at 22 cents.

Adding on to the drilling theme, Dart Mining (ASX:DTM) has commenced diamond drilling of LCT pegmatites at the Dorchap Lithium Project in Victoria. Chairman, James Chirnside commented: “We are working closely with our joint venture partner SQM to efficiently progress the drilling of these LCT pegmatite targets.” Shares are trading 27.45 per cent higher at 6.5c.

Story-i (ASX:SRY) has announced that they have expanded into the lucrative gaming sector, as they have signed a Dealer Program Partnership Contract with Micro-Star International. Through the partnership with MSI, Story-i is now an authorised MSI reseller of a wide range of gaming laptops, PCs and accessories. Story-i’s Non-Executive Director, Michael Pixley, said, “As a technology company, we understand the importance of staying ahead of the curve with our market offering and we will continue to cultivate partnerships with other world leading brands.” Shares are trading 37.5 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.

 

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.