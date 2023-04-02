Stocks rally into strong quarter end

Stocks climbed higher on Friday to end the quarter with a bang after the market got a boost after the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge showed a cooler-than-expected increase in prices.The core Personal Consumption Expenditures index, which excludes energy and food costs, rose 0.3 per cent in February, less than the 0.4 per cent expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.On Friday, the S&P 500 added 1.44 per cent to close at 4,109.31, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.74 per cent to end at 12,221.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 415.12 points, or 1.26 per cent, closing at 33,274.15.For the quarter the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up 7.03 per cent and 16.77 per cent, respectively, It was the best quarter since 2020 for the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The Dow ended the period with a just 0.38 per cent increase.Tech stocks were the big winner this month as investors rotated out of financials. The Technology Select SPDR ETF added roughly 10 per cent in March. Semiconductors, which have come to be viewed as an important bellwether for global growth, delivered a strong performanceWall Street rewarded tech companies’ layoffs and other cost cutting measures, giving tech stocks a resurgence. And with ChatGPT becoming a household name, investors have their money on generative AI as the next big bet.Nvidia shares have been on a tear this year, up a whopping 87.4 per cent as investors make a bet on its artificial intelligence capabilities.Bank stocks were a delight for short sellers who made $2 billion betting against the sector in the past three months. Smaller institutions were most badly injured by the bank panic: The SPRD S&P Regional Banking ETF, which consists of non-behemoth banks, had more than a quarter of its value wiped out in Q1It's been a brutal quarter for dealmaking. Bankers and lawyers began the year with modest expectations for M.&A. Rising interest rates, concerns about the economy and costly financing had undercut what had been a booming market for deals.But the first three months of 2023 proved to be even more difficult than most would have guessed, About 11,366 deals worth $550.5 billion were announced in the quarter,according to data from Refinitiv. That’s a 22 percent drop in the number of transactions — and a 45 percent plunge by value.Overall, Across the S&P500 sectors, Consumer Discretionary was the standout, whilst Energy was the biggest laggard.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7:20 AM is buying 66.87 US cents..Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent loss.Gold lost 0.6 per cent. Silver added 0.7 per cent. Copper rose 0.1 per cent and oil gained 1.8 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.2 per cent, Frankfurt rose 0.7 per cent while Paris closed 0.8 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.4 per cent higher.On Friday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.8 per cent higher at 7178.NB Global Corporate Income Trustis paying 1.2179 cents unfrankedPartners Group Globalis paying 1.2572 cents unfrankedWAM Strategic Valueis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedAMPInsignia FinancialK&S CorpNIB HoldingsPropel Funeral PartnersThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.