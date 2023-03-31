Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, Immutep, Sayona Mining

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX, ASX:NVX) announced that it has agreed to establish a joint venture with TAQAT to develop and produce anode materials for electric vehicle and energy storage system batteries in the Middle East and North Africa. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX commented, “We believe the joint venture will enhance our financial strength and profitability by both driving revenues and accessing cost competitive, quality feedstock for projects outside of North America.” Shares are trading 19.31 per cent higher at $1.39.Immutep (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) announced yesterday the expansion of their triple combination therapy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer. Prof. Dr. Salah-Eddin Al-Batran of the Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF and lead investigator noted: “We’re thrilled to expand the trial population for this triple combination therapy, which has demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer patients.” Immutep CEO, Marc Voigt, said: “We are grateful for the long-standing support of Dr. Al-Batran and the entire team at IKF. Our valuable relationship with this world-class institution has uncovered many positive attributes of efti and continues to help us cost-effectively advance this novel immunotherapy for patients with advanced solid tumours, including 1st line non-small cell lung cancer.” Shares are trading 1.89 per cent lower at 26 cents.Sayonaand Piedmont Lithium have announced the successful restart of the NAL project in Quebec. The restart was completed on time and on budget Piedmont’s President and CEO Keith Phillips added, “This marks an exciting milestone not only for Piedmont Lithium and Sayona Mining, but the North American market for which we are working to supply critical lithium resources.” Shares are trading 2.44 per cent higher at 21 cents.