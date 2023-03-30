DNR Capital: Reporting season wrap-up

Company News

by Finance News Network March 31, 2023 07:20 AM


Hear the latest from DNR Capital Chief Investment Officer and PM of the Australian Equities High Conviction Strategy Jamie Nicol as he provides his thoughts on the recent reporting season and where he sees market opportunities in its wake.

The DNR Capital Australian Equities High Conviction Fund and Portfolio invest in a high conviction portfolio of Australian equities that aims to outperform the Benchmark by 4% p.a. (before fees) over a rolling three-year period. They are style neutral with a quality focus.

FUND PROFILE

SMA PORTFOLIO PROFILE

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.