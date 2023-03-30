S&P500 rises on hopes that the worst of bank crisis is over

The S&P 500 rose Thursday, as investors bet the worst of the regional bank crisis has passed.Weekly jobless claims increased by 7,000 to 198,000, adding to hopes that the Federal Reserve could slow down its tightening campaign because the labor market is cooling.The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent to its highest since March 7, bringing its gain from the benchmark’s March low during the height of bank fears to about 6 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.7 per cent as tech stocks continued to see renewed investor interest.The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded higher, adding 0.4 per cent.Chip stocks such as AMD were among the market’s best performers. The VanEck Vector Semiconductor ETF climbed 1.4 per cent on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date gain to more than 28 per cent.Also in tech, shares of Amazon and Apple were higher.Tesla is looking to build a battery plant in the US, according to people familiar with the matter. Tesla representatives sought clarity on the Inflation Reduction Act rules that the Biden administration is finalising this week.Whilst Ford heads in a completely different direction - announcing plans to invest in a $4.5bn battery materials plant in Indonesia alongside a Chinese mining group, the latest gamble by the US carmaker that drawing China into its supply chain for electric vehicles will not backfire in Washington.In AI news, Elon Musk and other tech leaders signed an open letter calling on developers to “pause giant AI experiments.” The petition, which more than 1,000 AI experts have signed, warns that artificial intelligence poses “profound risks to society and humanity” and asks AI researchers to put their projects on ice for at least six months.In Europe, real estate groups are on track for their worst month since the start of the pandemic, as investors bet that weeks of banking turmoil will tighten access to credit and send property valuations plummeting. The MSCI Europe Real Estate index of large and mid-cap property companies has tumbled close to its lowest level since early 2009 following a 24 per cent decline so far in March,Overnight, all S&P500 sectors closed higher except for Financials. Real estate was the best performer, closely followed by Tech.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7:20 AM is buying 67.11 US cents..Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.39 per cent gain.Gold gained 0.7 per cent. Silver jumped 2.5 per cent. Copper rose 0.6 per cent and oil gained almost 1.9 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 0.7 per cent, Frankfurt rose 1.3 per cent while Paris closed 1.1 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.6 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.7 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 1.02 per cent higher at 7122.Global Value Fundis paying 3.3 cents fully frankedHarvey Norman (ASX:HVN ) is paying 13 cents fully frankedMetrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT ) is paying 1.5 cents unfrankedMetrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT ) is paying 1.44 cents unfrankedAmbertechAnglogold AshantiBeach EnergyBendigo and Adelaide BankCapitol HealthCredit Corp GroupData3Eagers AutomotiveEQT HoldingsGtnIDP EducationIGOJoyce CorpKelly Partners Group HoldingsLaserBondMaggie Beer HoldingsMonadelphous GroupPerpetualPeter Warren Automotive HoldingsPrime Financial GroupSilk Logistics HoldingsSSR Mining IncSuncorp GroupTelstra GroupThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.