Gains from tech bellwethers boost US stocks

Stocks rose broadly Wednesday, as strong gains in tech helped the Nasdaq rebound after a losing session. Sentiment was also lifted by easing concerns around the state of the banking sector.The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 323 points higher, or 1 per cent in late afternoon trading. The S&P 500 gained 1.4 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.8 per cent.Big Tech shares also rose, with Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Apple all gaining more than 1 per cent.Micron shares climbed more than 5 per cent after the chipmaker posted its fiscal second-quarter figures, despite the company posting a $1.4 billion inventory write-down. Shares climbed on comments from executives that the inventory issues are improving.Other semiconductor names followed Micron higher. Nvidia and AMD both popped more than 1 per cent.Regional banks rose broadly, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF advancing more than 1 per cent. Big banks such as Citigroup and Goldman Sachs also advanced.UBS unexpectedly said today that it was bringing back Sergio Ermotti as CEO, as the Swiss bank begins the tough task of digesting its archrival, Credit Suisse.It’s another sign of how tricky UBS considers the work of taking over its main competitor, via a $3.2 billion deal that continues to draw blowback from investors and Swiss lawmakers alike.The Canadian Government plans to spend about C$21.0B on clean technology and critical minerals over the next five years, as per the annual federal budget released yesterday. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stated that the amount, including a 30 per cent investment tax credit to boost clean-tech manufacturing, could expand to C$80.0B by 2034 with the objective to make Canada a reliable supplier of clean energy to the world.Overnight, all S&P500 sectors closed higher. Real Estate and Information Technology finished more than 2 per cent higher, whilst Health was the biggest laggardThe SPI futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7:20 AM is buying 66.83 US cents..Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.73 per cent gain.Gold lost 0.4 per cent. Silver added 0.2 per cent. Copper fell 0.1 per cent and oil lost 0.5 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 1.1 per cent, Frankfurt rose 1.2 per cent while Paris closed 1.4 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 1.3 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 2.1 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.2 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.2 per cent higher at 7050.Australian Unity Office Fundis paying 2.5 cents unfrankedArena REIT No 1is paying 4.2 cents unfrankedCenturia I REITis paying 4 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Long WALE REITis paying 7 cents unfrankedCromwell Property Groupis paying 1.375 cents unfrankedCenturia Office REITis paying 3.525 cents unfrankedCharter Hall Social Infrastructure REITis paying 4.3 cents unfrankedDexus Convenience Retail REITis paying 5.45 cents unfrankedDexus Industria REITis paying 4.1 cents unfrankedElanor Commercial Property Fund Iis paying 2.35 cents unfrankedGale Pacificis paying 1 cent fully frankedGryphon Capitalis paying 1.33 cents unfrankedGarda Diversified Property Fundis paying 1.8 cents unfrankedHomeco Daily Needsis paying 2.075 cents unfrankedKkr Credit Inc Fundis paying 1.0938 cents unfrankedLindsay Australiais paying 1.9 cents unfrankedMagontecis paying 0.6 cents unfrankedNewmark Propertyis paying 2 cents unfrankedPerpetual Credit Income Trustis paying 0.6004 cents unfrankedRAM Essential Services Property Fundis paying 1.45 cents unfrankedRural Funds Groupis paying 2.9325 cents unfrankedSigma Healthis paying 0.5 cents fully franked360 Capital Enhanced Income Fundis paying 3.5 cents unfranked360 Capital REITis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedWaypoint REITis paying 4.12 cents unfrankedAmpolBase ResourcesBHP GroupBriscoe GroupColes GroupCommonwealth Bank of AustraliaContact EnergyIluka ResourcesMineral ResourcesNewcrest MiningRamsay Health CareSymbio HoldingsThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.