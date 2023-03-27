Stocks of the Hour: ImpediMed, Alloggio Group, Great Boulder Resources

ImpediMedannounced that the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) released a new version of the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) for Survivorship, which now, for the first time, include bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS).In response, Managing Director and CEO, Richard Valencia, commented, “The authors of the NCCN Guidelines are world leaders in global cancer care driven by sound clinical evidence and patients’ best interests.” Shares are trading 66.1 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.Alloggio Group Limitedtoday announces that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Next Capital, in which Next Capital would acquire 100% of ALO shares for $0.30 per share in cash. Matthew Keen, Independent Non-executive Director of ALO, stated, “After careful consideration, the Independent Board Committee has concluded that the proposal is in the best interests of ALO shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme.” Shares are trading 47.37 per cent higher at 28 cents.Great Boulder Resourcesannounced more spectacular RC results from their Mulga Bill prospect in WA. Great Boulder’s Managing Director, Andrew Paterson commented: “These are extremely high-grade results, and the spectacular visible gold intersections have garnered plenty of attention.” Shares are trading 12.64 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.