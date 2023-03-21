US Treasury Secretary reassures intervention to protect smaller banks

Stocks rose on Tuesday as traders became optimistic on the financial sector’s outlook following Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s reassurances to safeguard against further banking crises.Yellen says the US will intervene if needed to protect smaller banks. The US government is ready to act “if smaller institutions suffer deposit runs that pose the risk of contagion”, the Treasury secretary said.The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.98 per cent. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 1.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively.Regional banks surged Tuesday, led by First Republic. The beaten-down bank jumped 34.8 per cent, a day after losing 47 per cent. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF gained 6 per cent.Wall Street is looking toward the Federal Reserve’s announcement on its monetary policy tightening path on Wednesday afternoon.The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and three other lenders over the past 11 days has put the Fed in a difficult position as it prepares to deliver tomorrow one of the most consequential decisions on interest rates of the Jay Powell era.The central bank chief was already under fire for being too slow to tighten rates and bring inflation under control without pushing the economy into recession. Now, a banking crisis hands the central bank a third crucial challenge: how to steer the banking sector out of the predicament and restore confidence in the sector.A new academic study calculates that there may be as many as nearly 190 lenders at risk of failure.Further to the Credit Suisse demise a number of bondholders said Tuesday that they were considering legal action after $17 billion of the bank’s additional tier-one (AT1) bonds were wiped out as part of its emergency sale to UBS. Debt has always ranked higher than equity in the pay out order, with the Swiss Regulator’s decision providing a return to equity holders over bond holders.In tech news, Amazon plans to lay off another 9,000 workers. The cuts add to the 18,000 layoffs announced in recent months, and represent less than 3 percent of the company’s corporate work force.Overall, Overnight, most S&P500 sectors closed higher. Energy was the standout, closing 3.45 per cent higher, whilst utilities was the biggest laggardThe SPI futures are pointing to a 0.9 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7:35 AM is buying 66.71 US cents..Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.Gold lost 1.96 per cent. Silver fell 0.76 per cent. Copper rose 1.32 per cent and oil gained 2.5 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. London’s FTSE added 1.8 per cent, Frankfurt also gained 1.8 per cent while Paris closed 1.4 per cent higher.In Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 1.4 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.6 per cent higher.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.8 per cent higher at 6,955.AngloGold Ashantiis paying 4.2585 cents unfrankedBriscoe Groupis paying 14.9435 cents unfrankedFonterra Share Fundis paying 7.904 cents unfrankedGenesis Energyis paying 8.008 cents unfrankedKelly Partners Groupis paying 0.3993 cents fully frankedMyer Holdings Ltdis paying 8 cents fully frankedPacific Smiles Groupis paying 0.35 cents fully frankedSeekis paying 24 cents fully frankedSupply Networkis paying 20 cents fully frankedService Streamis paying 0.5 cents fully frankedAdvance ZincTekHeartland Group HoldingsMA Financial GroupMedibank PrivateNZMEPentalRegal PartnersShine JusticeSimsSonic HealthcareSteadfast GroupTPC ConsolidatedThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.