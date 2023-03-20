The Aussie small caps outlook post reporting season

Hear the latest from Sam Twidale, Portfolio Manager for the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund as he provides his insights into where the opportunities lie post the reporting season for the Australian small cap sector.EMERGING COMPANIES FUND PROFILEThe investment objective of the DNR Capital Australian Emerging Companies Fund is to outperform the Benchmark (net of fees) over a rolling five -year period by investing primarily in emerging companies and cash. The Fund is style neutral with a quality focus.