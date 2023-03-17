Energy lifts ASX by 0.4%

On Friday, Australian shares increased by 0.4 per cent to 6994.8, with the energy sector performing the best, rising by 1.9 per cent. Liontown Resourcesand Paladin Energysaw significant gains in their shares. On the other hand, the REITs sector was the worst performer, declining by 1.4 per cent.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 11 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 2.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 18.25 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 31 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 2.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector was REITs, down 1.54 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Meridian Energy, closing 5.1 per cent higher at $4.95. It was followed by shares in South32and BlueScope SteelThe worst-performing large cap was Mercury NZ, closing 5.02 per cent lower at $5.68. It was followed by shares in Cleanaway Waste Managementand Northern Star ResourcesJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.20 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.76 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 2.48 per cent.QX Resourceshas entered into a framework agreement with Bayrock Resources, an Australian unlisted public company with a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. Commenting on the strategic investment, Managing Director Stephen Promnitz stated: ““QXR’s investment in Bayrock is consistent with the Company’s stated strategy of investing in critical and battery minerals and provides our investors exposure to highly prospective Ni-Cu-Co projects.” Shares closed flat at 3 cents.Volt Resourcesannounced the execution of a Binding Offtake Agreement signed with listed battery anode material producer Graphex Group Limited subsidiary, Graphex Michigan 1, for the sale of 10,000 tonnes per annum of Bunyu Graphite fine natural flake product for an initial 5-year term. In response, Graphex Group President, John DeMaio, said, “This is an important step forward in our global strategy to diversify the upstream supply of raw materials as we localise our mid-stream processing footprint.” Shares closed flat at 1 cent.Eagle Mountainannounced that multiple high-grade zones have been intersected at their Oracle Ridge Project in Arizona, USA. Commenting on the ongoing activities, Eagle Mountain Mining’s CEO, Tim Mason, said: “These very high-grade zones demonstrate that the mineralisation at Oracle Ridge is not uniform and there are areas of spectacular grade.”Shares closed 2.9 per cent higher at 20 cents.Gold is trading at US$1,933.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 2 per cent lower at US$130.45 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.93 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $0.63 higher at US$68.98 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 67.15 US cents.