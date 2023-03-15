Big gains from Tech boost ASX 0.86% higher

The Australian stock market experienced a 0.89 per cent increase, reaching 7068.9 points, mainly due to growth in the technology industry.Link Administrationhad the strongest stock performance, with shares rising 6 per cent to $2.13 per share.Afterpay's parent company, Block Inc, saw a 3.9 per cent increase in shares, while Xero'saccounting software experienced a 4 per cent rise to $88.47 per share.Conversely, Imugenehad the weakest stock performance, with shares decreasing 4 per cent to 12¢ per share. BHP Groupsaw an increase in shares by 1.2 per cent to $45.56 per share.The major banks had gains in their shares, with Commonwealth Bankup 0.1 per cent, Westpacup 1.1 per cent, National Bank of Australiaup 0.8 per cent, and Australia and New Zealand Bankup 1.1 per cent.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 15 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a RISE of 2 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a rise of 1.75 points.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 75 points when the market next opens.The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 2.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Consumer Discretionary, down 0.19 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Xero, closing 3.96 per cent higher at $88.47. It was followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland Incitec PivotThe worst-performing large cap was Meridian Energy, closing 4.04 per cent lower at $4.75. It was followed by shares in Evolution Miningand AllkemJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.12 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.20 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 2.14 per cent.Recharge Metalshas entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the Express Lithium Project in the prolific James Bay Region of Canada. Commenting on the Acquisition, Recharge’s newly appointed Managing Director, Felicity Repacholi-Muir, said: "James Bay is emerging as a world-class lithium province, with the Express Lithium Project located right at the heart of it and surrounded by significant lithium resources and discoveries.” Shares last traded 31.8 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.MGC Pharmaceuticalshas enrolled the first patient in the proprietary data collection App and machine learning algorithm, ZAM, and monitor the effects of their epilepsy treatment, CannEpil. Roby Zomer, co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharmaceuticals, commented: “Consolidation of data is of paramount importance in ensuring the safety and efficiency of MGC’s proprietary products.” Shares last traded 6.67 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.Synertec Corporationhas announced that Santos has placed an order for their Powerhouse technology, which focuses on the utilisation of 100 per cent renewable energy through predictive intelligence to power industrial-scale applications in remote locations. In response, MD Michael Carroll, said: “It has been exceptionally rewarding to see Powerhouse deliver such robust operational performance, through a multitude of extreme weather events, during the commercial scale field trial.” Shares last traded 13 per cent higher at 26 cents.Gold is trading at US$1,905.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.55 per cent higher at US$133.00 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $1.06 higher at US$72.39 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.89 US cents.