Stocks of the Hour: Recharge Metals, MGC Pharmaceuticals, Synertec Corporation

Recharge Metalshas entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of the Express Lithium Project in the prolific James Bay Region of Canada. Commenting on the Acquisition, Recharge’s newly appointed Managing Director, Felicity Repacholi-Muir, said: James Bay is emerging as a world-class lithium province, with the Express Lithium Project located right at the heart of it and surrounded by significant lithium resources and discoveries.” Shares are trading 40.9 per cent higher at 15.5 cents.MGC Pharmaceuticalshas enrolled the first patient in the proprietary data collection App and machine learning algorithm, ZAM, and monitor the effects of their epilepsy treatment, CannEpil™. Roby Zomer, co-founder and Managing Director of MGC Pharmaceuticals, commented: “Consolidation of data is of paramount importance in ensuring the safety and efficiency of MGC’s proprietary products.” Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.Synertec Corporationhas announced that Santos has placed an order for their Powerhouse technology, which focuses on the utilisation of 100% renewable energy through predictive intelligence to power industrial-scale applications in remote locations. In response, MD Michael Carroll, said: “It has been exceptionally rewarding to see Powerhouse deliver such robust operational performance, through a multitude of extreme weather events, during the commercial scale field trial.” Shares are trading 17.39 per cent higher at 27 cents.