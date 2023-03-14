Stocks of the Hour: Patrys, Mt Monger Resources, Immutep

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps March 14, 2023 11:45 AM

Patrys (ASX:PAB) has announced that their preclinical data supports synthetic lethality mechanisms to treat relevant cancers. Patrys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Dr. James Campbell, said, “This study confirms the potential to use deoxymabs as a single agent to treat cancers which have pre-existing mutations that compromise their DDR systems.” Shares are trading 8.3 per cent higher at 2.6 cents.

Mt Monger Resources (ASX:MTM) has completed a drilling program at its East Laverton project in WA. Commenting on the completion of the drilling program, Managing Director Lachlan Reynolds said: “the program involved testing of a number of different geological targets, including the known rare earth element mineralisation anomalies at the Pt Kidman prospect.” Shares are trading 12.2 per cent higher at 11 cents.

Immutep (ASX:IMM) announced the initiation of Phase II/III trial for metastatic breast cancer. The first patient is expected to be enrolled in early quarter 2 of CY2023. Shares are trading 3.8 per cent lower at 25.5 cents.

