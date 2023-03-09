Big gains from tech and consumer discretionary boost ASX 0.05% higher

Australian shares remained resilient to ex-dividend falls in major companies, including BHP (ASX:BHP)
, Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO)
, and CSL (ASX:CSL)
, as most sectors rose after the US market stabilised.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.05 per cent or 3.3 points higher at 7,311.10, with gains led by the tech sector and consumer discretionary sector.
Job cuts at Xero (ASX:XRO)
and strong results from Myer (ASX:MYR)
contributed to the positive sentiment.
Coal miners rose strongly, and bank shares gained amid rising interest rates. Despite the ex-dividend falls, nine of eleven share market sectors closed in the green.Futures
The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 17 points.
The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 3.75 points.
The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 18.25 points.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 39 points when the market next opens.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector was Information Technology, up 2.71 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 1.52 per cent.
The best-performing large cap was Xero (ASX:XRO)
, closing 10.66 per cent higher at $87.00. It was followed by shares in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)
and Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)
.
The worst-performing large cap was Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)
, closing 2.63 per cent lower at $4.81. It was followed by shares in Infratil (ASX:IFT)
and CSL (ASX:CSL)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has gained 0.51 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.30 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.40 per cent.Company news
Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX)
has announced that the US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to PTX-100 for broader TCL indications. Prescient Managing Director and CEO Steven Yatomi-Clarke said “This now confers the certainty of 7 years of market exclusivity for PTX-100 in a broader range of diseases with unmet or poorly met clinical need.” Shares closed 28.9 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.
Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN)
has announced that their Kangankunde Rare Earths project has continued to deliver high-grade rare earth assays and extensive intersections. Lindian’s Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Stephens commented: “As we expected, these latest assays continue to demonstrate high grade and very broad, consistent intersections of non-radioactive mineralisation.” Shares closed 18.4 per cent higher at 29 cents.
Solstice Minerals (ASX:SLS)
has announced high grade nickel sulphide drill results at their GSP Prospect. In response, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Nick Castleden said: “The delivery of these compelling nickel hits in the very first phase of drilling is a great result and a credit to the targeting skills of the Solstice team and validates the GSP Prospect as a ‘live’ high-tenor nickel sulphide system.” Shares closed 12.9 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,818.80 an ounce.
Iron ore is 0.1 per cent lower at US$127.90 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.3 per cent fall.
Light crude is trading $0.02 lower at US$76.64 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 66.11 US cents.