Citigroup Appoints New West Market Executive

Citigroup’s Private Bank North America has announced the appointment of Chad Reddy as its new market executive for the West. Reddy brings 25 years of experience in wealth management to the role, bolstering Citi’s leadership team in a key market. Citi Private Bank serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, offering tailored financial solutions. Citigroup is a global financial services company providing a broad range of banking and investment services.

Reddy’s extensive background includes over fifteen years at Bank of America Private Bank, where he served as managing director and market leader. He has also held senior leadership positions at Wells Fargo Private Bank. This wealth of experience positions him well to lead Citigroup’s efforts in the West market.

In his new role, Reddy will report directly to Chris Biotti, head of Citi Private Bank North America. The appointment is effective immediately, and Reddy is expected to play a crucial role in driving growth and enhancing client relationships in the region. Citigroup continues to invest in top talent to strengthen its private banking operations and deliver exceptional service to its clients.