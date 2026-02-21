Novo Nordisk Boosts Board with Industry Veterans

Novo Nordisk (NOVOb.CO) has announced the nomination of Jan van de Winkel and Ramona Sequeira, both seasoned professionals in the pharmaceutical industry, to its board of directors. This move marks the first additions since a significant restructuring at the Danish obesity drugmaker last year. Novo Nordisk is a global healthcare company, best known for its diabetes and obesity care medications like Ozempic and Wegovy. The company aims to drive change to defeat other serious chronic conditions, such as rare blood and endocrine disorders.

Last year saw a major shake-up, with Novo Nordisk and its principal shareholder, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, replacing the CEO and overhauling the board. Lars Rebien Sorensen, who also chairs the Foundation, was appointed as board chairman, consolidating considerable authority. In addition to the new nominations, Novo Nordisk has confirmed the nomination of Helena Saxon to the board, initially announced last year. Saxon currently serves on the board of fashion retailer H&M (HMb.ST) and previously held a board position at Swedish drugmaker Sobi (SOBIV.ST).

The nominations reflect Sorensen’s commitment to strengthening the board’s expertise in pharmaceuticals and commercial operations. This follows his criticism that the previous board was too slow to address challenges in the U.S. market. The company faces increasing competition in the obesity drug market, particularly from U.S. rival Eli Lilly (LLY.N) and telehealth companies offering cheaper alternatives to its weight-loss medications.

Van de Winkel, co-founder and CEO of Denmark’s Genmab (GMAB.CO), and Sequeira, previously head of the Global Portfolio Division at Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T), are slated for election at the annual general meeting on March 26. Shares in Novo Nordisk were down 1.1% by 1243 GMT on Friday. A former Pfizer executive withdrew his board candidacy in November of last year, citing personal reasons.