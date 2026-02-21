JPMorgan Chase Boosts Security, Resilience Initiative

JPMorgan Chase has appointed senior leaders to advance its Security & Resiliency Initiative, a 10-year, $1.5 trillion program focused on sectors tied to national security and economic resilience. The initiative, launched in October, aims to facilitate financing and investment across industries including semiconductors, defense, energy, artificial intelligence, and critical infrastructure. JPMorgan Chase is a leading global financial services firm with assets of trillions of dollars and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management.

According to a memo seen by Reuters, Kevin Quinn has been appointed as the SRI lead for frontier and strategic technologies. Quinn previously worked at the U.S. Department of Commerce’s CHIPS Program Office. Trevor Burns will serve as the head of SRI for defense and aerospace. Sara O’Rourke has been appointed to lead SRI Solutions, a cross-functional team that addresses supply chain vulnerabilities, working with banking and product groups.

Shannon Wu and Kelly Wolfe have taken on new roles supporting SRI’s banking and operational teams. Caroline Sambuco has been appointed vice president in SRI Solutions, after serving as an investment director at the CHIPS Investment Office. This expansion occurs as geopolitical tensions drive government and private-sector spending on technologies to bolster U.S. security.

The Pentagon is encouraging top AI firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, to adapt their AI tools for use on classified networks. Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. military used Anthropic’s Claude during the raid to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, demonstrating Washington’s rising demand for advanced security technologies. JPMorgan aims to support related companies through its expanding investment push.