Latitude Group Shares Surge on Profit Rise

Latitude Group (LFS) shares experienced a significant rally on Friday, climbing more than 8 per cent after the company announced a 59 per cent increase in cash profit, reaching $105.1 million for the 2025 financial year. This surge was fuelled by record credit card and loan volumes, improved margins, and expanding receivables. Latitude Group is a finance provider offering a range of services, including credit cards, personal loans, and insurance. The company operates primarily in Australia and New Zealand, serving both consumers and businesses.

Supporting this strong financial performance, total credit card spend and loan originations saw a 10 per cent rise, hitting $9.1 billion. Latitude also reported the acquisition of 307,000 new customers during the period. Gross receivables reached $7.2 billion, marking a five-year high, while interest-bearing receivables increased by 8 per cent to $5.4 billion.

In light of the positive results, Latitude Group’s board has declared a fully franked second-half dividend of 5¢ per share. This follows an earlier unfranked payout of 4¢ per share for the first half of 2025. The market responded favourably to the news, with shares last trading up 8.4 per cent.