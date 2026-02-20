Hot Stocks: Recharge Metals, Viking Mines, Impact Minerals, Rural Funds Group

The Australian sharemarket pared earlier losses by midday as gold climbed above $US5000 an ounce amid renewed geopolitical tension between the United States and Iran. The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.1 per cent lower in early afternoon, with seven of 11 sectors down. Gold rose 0.3 per cent to $US5012.34 an ounce after US President Donald Trump signalled a 10 to 15-day window for negotiations with Iran over a nuclear deal. Gold miners are mixed, with Evolution Mining and Northern Star up, while Perseus Mining rose after reporting a first-half profit of $US185.5 million. Newmont is down following its quarterly result, while Mineral Resources is up after beating first-half EBITDA expectations. Oil stocks are mixed as crude reached its highest level since August, while technology is the weakest sector, with WiseTech Global, Xero and Megaport all down.

Among individual stocks, Alliance Aviation is down after flagging an unprofitable airline contract and reporting a $105.8 million first-half net loss. Guzman y Gomez is down as softer sales offset confidence in meeting store opening targets. QBE is up after reporting a 21 per cent increase in full-year net profit to $US2.16 billion, supported by stronger premium income and investment returns. Inghams Group is down after cutting its full-year profit forecast to between $180 million and $200 million. Austal is up after securing a $4 billion defence contract to build eight landing craft heavy vessels.

In company news,