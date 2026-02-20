Paladin Energy Shares Plunge Into Trading Halt

Shares of Paladin Energy (PDN) have been placed in a trading halt on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) pending an upcoming announcement. The halt was requested by the company as it awaits news regarding a crucial approval decision for its Patterson Lake South (PLS) project located in Canada. Paladin Energy is an Australian-based uranium mining company focused on developing and operating uranium mines. The company aims to provide clean energy for global consumption through responsible uranium production.

The trading halt took effect immediately, leaving investors temporarily unable to buy or sell Paladin Energy shares. The company anticipates that the suspension will be lifted upon the release of the anticipated announcement. If the announcement is not made before the market opens next week, the trading halt is expected to be lifted at the commencement of trading on Tuesday.

The Patterson Lake South project is a key asset in Paladin Energy’s portfolio, and the approval decision is of significant importance to the company’s future operations and growth strategy. The project is located in the Athabasca Basin, a region known for its high-grade uranium deposits. Securing the necessary approvals is a critical step for Paladin Energy to advance the development of the PLS project and bring it closer to production. Investors are keenly awaiting further details.

The market’s reaction to the announcement will be closely watched, as the approval outcome will likely have a material impact on Paladin Energy’s share price and overall market valuation. Stakeholders are advised to monitor official channels for the release of the company’s statement, which is expected to provide comprehensive information on the approval status and its implications for the Patterson Lake South project.