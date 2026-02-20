Virgin Australia Leads in Flight Reliability

New data from the Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Research Economics shows Virgin Australia outperformed its competitors in January regarding flight cancellations. Virgin Australia cancelled only 0.9 per cent of its flights, and its regional arm had a cancellation rate of just 0.6 per cent. In comparison, QantasLink cancelled 3.1 per cent of flights, while Qantas cancelled 1.5 per cent.

The data also revealed that Virgin passengers experienced more punctual arrivals. 82 per cent of Virgin flights arrived on time, marginally ahead of Qantas, which recorded 80.9 per cent on-time arrivals.

Jetstar, however, lagged significantly behind in on-time performance. Nearly one in three Jetstar flights were late, resulting in an on-time arrival rate of only 67.9 per cent. These figures highlight notable differences in operational efficiency and reliability among Australia’s leading airlines. Passengers may find this data helpful when making informed decisions about their travel plans, as it provides a clear picture of which airlines are currently delivering the most reliable service.

These statistics offer a snapshot of airline performance during a specific period and can be influenced by various factors, including weather conditions, maintenance schedules, and air traffic control. However, they remain a valuable indicator of overall operational effectiveness and customer experience.