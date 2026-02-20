Cadence Capital (ASX: CDC) Reports Significant Profit Increase and Declares Fully Franked Interim Dividend

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX: CDC), an investment firm primarily focused on securities listed both in Australia and internationally, has released its Appendix 4D and Half-Year Report for the period ended 31 December 2025. The company reported a notable surge in revenue from ordinary activities, reaching $72,606,783, which is an 896% increase compared to the previous corresponding period. Profit from ordinary activities before tax attributable to members rose to $56,574,038, marking a 478% increase.

Profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members also saw a substantial rise, reaching $39,792,372, a 508% increase. The company’s net tangible asset backing after tax stood at $1.09, compared to $0.96 in the prior corresponding period. These results are based on the Half-Year Financial Report, which has been independently reviewed by HLB Mann Judd Assurance (NSW) Pty Ltd.

The Board of Directors has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 3.0 cents per share, payable on 30 April 2026. The ex-dividend date is set for 15 April 2026, and the record date is 16 April 2026. The Dividend Re-Investment Plan (DRP) is in operation for this interim dividend, with the relevant issue price calculated based on the weighted average market price of shares sold on the ASX around the books closing date. The closing date for DRP election is 20 April 2026.

Over the half-year, Cadence Capital Limited produced a gross performance of +25.3%, significantly outperforming the All Ordinaries Accumulation Index increase of 4.4%. Net investments were valued at $249,266,965 as of 31 December 2025, compared to $206,980,219 as of 30 June 2025. The net asset value of the Company for the half-year ended 31 December 2025 was $323,216,106, compared to $292,330,716 as of 30 June 2025.