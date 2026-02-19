Flynn Gold Commences Drilling at Henty Silver-Lead-Zinc Project

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has announced the commencement of its diamond drilling program at the Silver King prospect, part of its 100%-owned Henty Silver-Lead-Zinc Project near Zeehan, Western Tasmania. Flynn Gold is an Australian mineral exploration company with a portfolio of projects in Tasmania that are highly prospective for gold as well as tin and tungsten. The company also has the Firetower gold and critical metals project located in northern Tasmania and a portfolio of gold-lithium exploration assets in the Pilbara and Yilgarn regions of Western Australia.

The drilling program targets down-plunge extensions of historically mined high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralisation along the 1.6km Silver King trend. This marks the first drill testing of the Silver King Trend in approximately 80 years. Historical drilling in 1947 reported assay grades of up to 547g/t Ag and 47.5% Pb over 0.5m beneath the Silver King Mine. Up to six diamond holes are planned, totalling 1,200m, representing an initial modern proof-of-concept test of the Silver King Trend.

Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston, stated that the program represents the first modern drill test of the trend in almost 80 years, designed to assess whether structurally controlled ore shoots persist at depth. He also noted that historical production reports describe the selective mining of massive galena mineralisation from rich vein shoots with high-grade ore grading approximately 25-45 ounces/tonne silver and 70-75% lead. The drilling program is staged, allowing for expansion based on geological observations and results.

Initial drilling will include a minimum of two holes (approximately 440m), with additional holes contingent on geological observations and assay results. The drilling will test interpreted down-plunge extensions of historically mined mineralisation approximately 50-70m below the lowest historical underground levels at Silver King, and 20-80m below historical workings at South King. Assay results are expected in due course, and the Company will provide updates as drilling progresses.