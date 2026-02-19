FortifAI Secures $5 Million in Strategic Placement

FortifAI Limited (ASX: FTI), an ASX-listed AI infrastructure company developing and commercialising technology with a focus on AI, has announced a strategic placement to raise $5 million. The company, which also has developed a broad portfolio of video games, will issue 16,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares at a price of $0.30 per share. A leading Australian investment manager has committed to participate as the sole investor in this placement.

The company’s board views this support as a strong endorsement of FortifAI’s strategy and anticipated growth. The placement has been structured to bring in a high-quality institutional shareholder who is aligned with the company’s long-term objectives. FortifAI anticipates issuing the placement shares on February 26, 2026, utilising the company’s placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

The funds raised from this placement will be directed towards advancing key development milestones, driving commercialisation activities, and providing general working capital. This investment aims to bolster the company’s efforts in AI technology development and expansion opportunities.

FortifAI Limited has appointed 708 Capital and Sandton Capital Advisory as Joint Lead Managers for the placement. Fees payable to the Joint Lead Managers include a management fee of 2% and a selling fee of 4% of the gross proceeds raised, which may be taken in shares. An Appendix 3B relating to the placement has been lodged with the ASX.