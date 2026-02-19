Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices have surged to their highest levels since August, fuelled by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose above $US66 a barrel, marking a significant increase as geopolitical uncertainty grips the market. Concerns are mounting that the two nations are moving closer to military conflict, threatening stability in a critical oil-producing region.

The US military is significantly increasing its presence in the Middle East, reminiscent of the buildup before the 2003 invasion of Iraq. President Trump has indicated a limited timeframe for Iran to negotiate a deal regarding its nuclear program, adding urgency to the situation. The potential for military action raises concerns about disruptions to oil flows from the region, which accounts for approximately one-third of global oil production.

Adding to the anxiety, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has warned that the window for a diplomatic resolution with Iran is narrowing due to the US military expansion. Discussions are ongoing regarding inspections of sites bombed last year by Israel and the US. Analysts suggest that the failure to resolve key issues is increasing the likelihood of another military confrontation, particularly given the extensive US military deployment and recent Iranian naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz.

A significant strike against Iran carries the risk of involving the US in another major conflict in the Middle East, a region already grappling with instability. Such a scenario could further destabilise the oil market, potentially leading to even higher prices and increased economic uncertainty. Investors are closely monitoring developments as the situation unfolds.