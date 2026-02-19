Austal Secures $4 Billion Defence Contract

Austal has been awarded a $4 billion contract to build eight 100-metre landing craft heavy (LCH) vessels for the Australian Defence Force. The contract falls under the strategic shipbuilding agreement (SSA) and represents a significant boost for the company. Austal is an Australian shipbuilder and defence prime contractor specialising in the design, construction and support of defence and commercial vessels. With facilities in Australia, the United States of America and the Philippines, the company delivers naval and passenger vessels for domestic and international markets.

The construction of the landing craft will take place at Austal’s Henderson facilities in Western Australia. Work is scheduled to commence in 2026, with the final vessel expected to be delivered by 2038. This long-term project will provide sustained employment and economic benefits to the region, reinforcing Western Australia’s importance in the national shipbuilding industry.

Based on the Damen LST100 design, the landing craft are designed to carry over 200 soldiers, in addition to heavy equipment such as six Abrams tanks or nine Redback infantry fighting vehicles. These vessels will provide essential amphibious, logistics, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief capabilities to the Australian Defence Force, enhancing its operational effectiveness and response capabilities.

This LCH contract follows Austal’s previous $1.03 billion landing craft medium (LCM) contract awarded in December. The new contract marks the second major build under the strategic shipbuilding agreement, solidifying Austal’s position as a key partner in supporting Australia’s naval capabilities and defence strategy.