Newmont Profits Dip, Exceed Analyst Forecasts

Newmont Corporation has reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $US1.3 billion ($1.84 billion), or $US1.19 a share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This represents a decrease of approximately 7 per cent compared to the $US1.4 billion reported in the previous year. However, the company’s adjusted net income, which totalled $US2.52 a share, surpassed widely reported analyst expectations of $US2 a share. Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The company’s portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa.

Overall, Newmont’s net income climbed significantly, increasing by 112 per cent from $US3.3 billion to $US7.1 billion year-on-year. The adjusted net income for the year ending December 31 was just over $US7.6 billion. In addition to these financial results, Newmont has declared a fourth-quarter dividend of US26¢ a share. The company also announced consolidated gold sales of 1378 thousand ounces for the quarter.

Natascha Viljoen, president and chief executive of Newmont, stated that “2025 was a milestone year for Newmont, as we delivered on our full-year guidance, strengthened our financial position and made meaningful progress on our commitments.” She further added, “As a result of our disciplined operational execution, we delivered a record $US7.3 billion in free cash flow, generated $US3.6 billion from portfolio optimisation, returned $US3.4 billion to shareholders, reduced debt by $US3.4 billion and closed the year in a strong net cash position.”

Looking ahead, Newmont has provided its production guidance for 2026, projecting 5.3 million gold ounces. The company estimates adjusted gold production costs to be $US1680 an ounce.