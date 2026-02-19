Megaport Revenue Jumps Amid Expansion Strategy

Megaport has reported a revenue of $134.9 million for the half-year ending in December, marking a 26 per cent increase compared to the previous year. This growth was fuelled by the company’s expansion of its total addressable market through two strategic acquisitions. Megaport is a global Network-as-a-Service provider that offers scalable bandwidth for connecting to cloud services and other data centres. They provide connectivity solutions that enable businesses to rapidly and flexibly connect their networks.

The company’s underlying loss decreased to $3.3 million, excluding $15.8 million in acquisition-related expenses, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $35.3 million. Megaport’s network annual recurring revenue (ARR) saw a 16 per cent rise, reaching $263.4 million. Additionally, the net revenue retention rate stood at 111 per cent, and the customer lifetime value increased by 57 per cent to $2.5 billion.

Megaport successfully raised $218.2 million in capital, which has bolstered its balance sheet. The company has reaffirmed its financial year 2026 guidance, projecting revenue between $302 million and $317 million, along with an EBITDA margin ranging from 21 per cent to 24 per cent. The acquisitions are designed to accelerate its strategy to converge network and compute services. This convergence is expected to support further growth in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data centre infrastructure.