Peter Warren Automotive Profits Surge 98 Percent

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited has reported a substantial increase in its net profit for the half-year ending December 31. The company’s net profit after tax (NPAT) soared by 98.3 per cent to $11.9 million, a significant jump attributed to robust top-line growth and stringent operational discipline. Peter Warren Automotive is an Australian automotive dealership group. The company sells new and used vehicles, provides servicing, parts, and finance options.

Revenue for the period also saw an increase, climbing 3.2 per cent to reach $1.26 billion. This growth reflects the company’s effective strategies in navigating the current market conditions. In light of these strong financial results, the board has declared a dividend of 3 cents per share, a notable increase from the 1.6 cents per share declared in the previous corresponding period.

Peter Warren Automotive anticipates ongoing benefits from the increasing market share of Chinese automotive brands in Australia. The company is well-positioned to capitalise on this trend. Peter Warren’s management remains focused on maintaining operational efficiencies and leveraging market opportunities to drive further growth and deliver shareholder value.