Telix Revenue Growth Slows After Net Loss

Telix Pharmaceuticals has announced a projected slowdown in revenue growth for the current year, following a net loss of US$5.4 million (AU$7.7 million). The loss is attributed to increased operating costs resulting from strategic acquisitions, heightened commercial investment, and expanded research and development initiatives. Telix Pharmaceuticals is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing diagnostic and therapeutic products based on targeted radiopharmaceuticals. Its lead product, Illuccix, is used for prostate cancer imaging.

The company reported a 56 per cent increase in revenue, reaching US$803.8 million for the year ending December 31, 2025. This growth was primarily driven by strong sales of Illuccix, its prostate cancer diagnostic, and the US launch of Gozellix, another diagnostic product. However, Telix anticipates a group revenue of US$950–970 million for the current year and plans to allocate US$200–240 million to research and development.

Telix reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of US$39.5 million for the year ending December 31, 2025, aligning with market expectations. This figure reflects increased investment in acquisitions, commercial infrastructure, and research and development. Despite the revenue growth, the company posted a pre-tax loss of US$5.4 million, highlighting the impact of strategic investments on its financial performance.

Since July of the previous year, Telix shares have experienced a decline. This downturn followed the company’s disclosure of a subpoena received from the US Securities and Exchange Commission regarding disclosures related to the development of its prostate cancer therapies. The investigation appears to be ongoing.