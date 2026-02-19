DigiCo Delivers Strong First Half Result and Accelerates SYD1 Expansion

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT (ASX: DGT), a diversified owner, operator and developer of data centres with a global portfolio, today announced its results for the half-year ended December 31, 2025. The company’s portfolio consists of 13 data centres across key Australian and North American markets with 238MW of planned IT capacity, including 85MW of contracted IT capacity. DigiCo reported underlying revenue of $108 million, a 12% increase on the prior comparable period, and underlying EBITDA of $57 million, up 15% on the same period. The company declared a distribution per security of 6.0 cents, in line with guidance.

Operational highlights included 22MW of contract wins across the Australian business, with existing capacity at SYD1 now fully contracted. Total contracted IT Capacity increased to 85MW, reflecting 95% growth in the Australian business. DigiCo’s organisational redesign and cost-out initiatives are expected to deliver operating expense savings of approximately $5 million per annum. The SYD1 88MW Expansion Project has received full approval, with the first 20MW phase targeting completion in the second quarter of calendar year 2026.

DigiCo is accelerating the SYD1 expansion due to strong demand, with the 88MW project expected to deliver a 15% yield on cost and approximately $1.50 of additional net asset value per security. Existing liquidity will be prioritised towards delivering the 88MW project. The company is also engaging with potential Australian capital partners and will look to partner and recycle capital from US assets into higher-returning projects.

DigiCo reaffirmed its FY26 guidance, projecting underlying EBITDA of $125 million and maintaining its July 2026 run-rate EBITDA target of $180 million. Growth capex is expected to be between $160 and $180 million, primarily driven by the accelerated SYD1 expansion. The company also reaffirmed its FY26 distribution per security guidance of 12.0 cents, in line with its policy of distributing 90-100% of funds from operations.