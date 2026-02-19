DigiCo Revenue Climbs Amid Expansion

DigiCo Infrastructure REIT has announced a 12 per cent increase in underlying revenue, reaching $108 million for the half-year ending December 31. This growth was supported by its SYD1 data centre achieving full contracted capacity and the acquisition of 22MW of new contracts throughout Australia. DigiCo Infrastructure REIT specialises in developing and managing digital infrastructure assets. The company focuses on providing data centre solutions and connectivity services to businesses across Australia.

Underlying EBITDA also saw a rise of 15 per cent to $57 million. Contracted IT capacity expanded to 85MW, marking a 95 per cent increase in the Australian business compared to the previous year. In response to this positive performance, the board has expedited the fully approved 88MW expansion of the SYD1 facility. This strategic move targets a 15 per cent yield on cost and anticipates an approximate $1.50 per security increase to net asset value.

Looking ahead, DigiCo has reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company projects underlying EBITDA of $125 million and growth capital expenditure in the range of $160 million to $180 million. Distributions are expected to remain at 12¢ per security.

DigiCo is maintaining its target of achieving a $180 million run-rate EBITDA by July 2026, demonstrating confidence in its continued growth trajectory and strategic initiatives within the digital infrastructure sector.