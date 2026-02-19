QBE Reports Profit Surge on Lower Costs

QBE has announced a significant increase in its full-year profit, exceeding 20 per cent in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by lower catastrophe costs and consistent premium growth across its operations. QBE is a global insurance company with a strong presence in Australia, offering a range of insurance products and services to individuals and businesses. The company aims to provide comprehensive risk management solutions to its diverse customer base.

Net profit for the year rose to $US2.16 billion, a substantial increase from the previous year’s $US1.78 billion. Adjusted profit also saw a boost, reaching $US2.13 billion, which translated to a return on equity of 19.8 per cent. Furthermore, the company reported that gross written premium experienced a 7 per cent rise, reaching $23.96 billion. This figure surpassed the company’s initial guidance, indicating strong performance in its underwriting activities.

Shareholders are set to benefit from the company’s strong performance, with the full-year dividend increasing by 25 per cent to $US1.09 per share. Looking ahead to 2026, QBE anticipates maintaining a combined operating ratio of approximately 92.5 per cent. The insurer also projects mid-single-digit premium growth and expects to achieve a return on equity exceeding 15 per cent.