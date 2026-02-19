CME Group to Offer 24/7 Crypto Trading

CME Group is set to embrace the always-on trading model prevalent in the cryptocurrency market. The company announced it will enable 24-hour trading for its digital asset futures and options contracts later this year. This move aims to align CME’s crypto offerings more closely with offshore exchanges like Binance, where perpetual futures already operate around the clock.

The contracts will trade continuously on CME’s Globex platform starting May 29, pending regulatory review. A minimum two-hour maintenance window will be implemented each weekend. This expansion of trading hours represents a significant step towards meeting the demands of the evolving digital asset landscape.

Trades executed from Friday evening through Sunday evening will be assigned the trade date of the subsequent business day. Clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting will also be processed the next day. This approach preserves traditional clearing mechanics while accommodating the extended trading hours.

CME Group is a global markets company, providing a wide range of futures and options products for risk management. Their existing crypto futures contracts are utilized by hedge funds, proprietary trading firms, and asset managers to hedge spot crypto exposure, execute basis trades, or express directional views.