Apollo Global Management has refuted claims that its CEO, Marc Rowan, had any business or personal relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The statement comes as newly released documents related to Epstein have stirred renewed scrutiny across corporate America. Apollo conveyed in a letter to clients and partners that, with the exception of Leon Black, no one at Apollo had any dealings with Epstein. Apollo Global Management is a global alternative investment manager. They provide investment management and capital resources across credit, private equity, and real assets.

The firm’s response follows a request from two teachers’ unions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate what they allege are ‘misleading’ statements made by Apollo to its investors. These unions hold financial interests in Apollo through their pension funds. Leon Black, a co-founder of Apollo, departed the company in early 2021, following a review of his ties to Epstein. Rowan assumed the CEO position after Black’s departure.

According to Apollo, the recently released documents contain no new information. The firm acknowledged that Rowan and other Apollo employees provided information to Epstein in connection with his tax work for Black. They also stated that while Epstein sought to work with other Apollo co-founders, his offers were consistently declined. The company maintains that neither it nor its executives were aware of Epstein’s illicit activities.