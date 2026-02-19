JPMorgan in Talks to Bank Gaza Board

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly in discussions to provide banking services to the U.S.-led Board of Peace, according to the Financial Times. The Board of Peace is an institution established to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. The bank has considered offering services such as facilitating payments to and from the board.

These discussions occur amidst ongoing tensions between Donald Trump and JPMorgan. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a global financial services firm involved in investment banking, asset management, and other financial activities. Jamie Dimon is the company’s chief executive officer.

Last month, Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan and Dimon, accusing them of closing his and his companies’ accounts for political reasons. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. Neither the White House nor JPMorgan immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trump is scheduled to preside over the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace later on Thursday. Delegations from 47 countries, along with the European Union, are expected to participate in the event. Trump initially proposed the Board of Peace in September 2025, envisioning it as a supervisory body for Gaza’s temporary governance and later expanding its scope to address global conflicts.