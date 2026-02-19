Federal Reserve Divided Over Interest Rate Path

Federal Reserve policymakers exhibited near-unanimous agreement to maintain current interest rates at their last meeting, but divergences emerged regarding future policy actions. According to minutes from the January 27-28 meeting, released Wednesday, opinions varied significantly. Some members remained open to potential rate hikes should inflation persist, while others leaned towards further rate cuts if inflation recedes as anticipated. The discussions also encompassed the evolving implications of artificial intelligence on the economy.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s decision last month saw a consensus to hold the benchmark interest rate steady between 3.50% and 3.75%. However, subsequent discussions revealed both optimism regarding AI-driven productivity gains and concerns about financial risks associated with AI investment. Some participants anticipated that technological advancements would exert downward pressure on inflation, while others cautioned that progress towards the Committee’s 2% inflation target might be slower and more uneven than expected.

The debate highlighted the challenges facing both current Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his expected successor, Kevin Warsh, as policymakers grapple with short-term economic data while assessing the potential impact of AI on the economy. Data released since the January meeting has not resolved the debate, as consumer price inflation was weaker than expected, while job growth exceeded expectations. The Fed’s next meeting is scheduled for March 17-18, during which policymakers will provide updated economic and interest rate projections.

TradeStation’s global head of market strategy, David Russell, noted the policymakers’ differing stances on inflation and the uncertainty surrounding whether current rates are restrictive or neutral. He suggested that the next chairman could face a difficult task in building consensus. The meeting minutes indicated the possibility of maintaining the policy rate for some time, with market pricing currently not reflecting any anticipation of a rate hike in the near future.