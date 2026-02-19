Qantas Job Cuts Loom Amid Restructure

Hundreds of Qantas employees are expected to learn their fate today as the airline finalises job cuts announced late last year. The move follows Qantas’ decision to consolidate its QantasLink regional operations and domestic airline under a single management structure. This restructuring aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency across the group.

The merged airlines will be led by Qantas’ current domestic boss, Markus Svensson. Although operating under unified leadership, the regional and domestic arms will maintain separate air operator certificates. Several senior executives, including Catriona Larritt, Andrew Walduck, and David Kondo, were previously slated to depart as part of the broader organisational changes revealed in December.

Qantas is the flag carrier of Australia, operating both domestic and international flights. The airline also includes subsidiaries such as Jetstar and QantasLink, catering to a wide range of travel markets. Separately, Qantas is scheduled to announce its first-half financial year 2026 results next Thursday, with expectations of a substantial profit. Further details regarding the company’s financial performance will be released at that time.