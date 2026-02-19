Macquarie Tech Secures $50 Million Debt Facility

Macquarie Technology Group has announced a $50 million incremental debt facility, boosting its secured revolving loan facility to a total of $500 million. The company provides cloud services, data centre, cybersecurity and telecom solutions to Australian government and business customers. Macquarie Technology Group aims to leverage this increased financial flexibility to support strategic growth initiatives within its data centre division.

The newly secured funding is earmarked for Macquarie Data Centres, specifically to accelerate capacity delivery beyond the initial six megawatts at its flagship IC3 Super West development, situated in Macquarie Park, Sydney. This expansion is a direct response to evolving market demands and aims to provide enhanced services to the company’s clientele. The data centre is designed to meet the growing need for secure and scalable infrastructure solutions.

The $50 million injection will facilitate the procurement of long lead-time equipment, supporting a planned capacity of 19 out of a total 47 megawatts. This strategic move aligns with current market dynamics, characterised by customer demand for larger capacity deployments and faster delivery times. Macquarie Technology Group is positioning itself to capitalise on these trends by proactively investing in infrastructure and resources.