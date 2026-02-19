Brambles Navigates Geopolitical Uncertainty, Embraces AI

Brambles, the logistics and pallets company, is navigating global geopolitical volatility while strategically implementing artificial intelligence, according to chief executive Graham Chipchase. Brambles provides reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use via a global network. The company facilitates the efficient and sustainable movement of goods through the supply chain. Chipchase noted the increasing difficulty in making strategic decisions due to global uncertainty, emphasising the company’s commitment to its established path. “The volatility in the decision-making (of world leaders) is so great that you kind of just press on,” Chipchase said. “It’s just sticking to the path.”

Brambles shares experienced a surge of 5.5 per cent, reaching $24.80, following a robust first-half result. Chipchase, who has led the company since 2017, believes investors perceive Brambles as a reliable and consistent performer. He highlighted the company’s ability to deliver on its promises and its reputation as a relatively safe investment option in the current market.

Regarding the integration of AI, Chipchase expressed scepticism about predictions of wholesale disruptions within the software industry. He emphasised Brambles’ approach of sensible AI utilisation, which is already yielding benefits. “It can be extremely good at helping you make decisions quicker.” Jarden analyst Jakob Cakarnis noted Brambles’ strong performance, exceeding consensus estimates at the EBIT line, despite his 12-month target price of $23.10 on the stock.