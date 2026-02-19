Cyclopharm Expands Technegas® Footprint in the US

Cyclopharm Limited (ASX: CYC), a radiopharmaceutical company servicing the global medical community, has announced significant progress in its US commercial strategy for Technegas®. The company’s mission is to provide nuclear medicine and other clinicians with the ability to improve patient care outcomes. Recent developments include a purchase order from the National Institutes of Health, marking entry into the Mid-Atlantic region, and installation of Technegas® at two St. Charles Health System sites, establishing their presence in the Pacific Northwest.

Further expansion includes a two-site commercial agreement with UF Health in Central Florida, leveraging existing installations within major Independent Delivery Networks (IDNs). Cyclopharm has also secured a contract with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, part of Texas Health Resources, a major non-profit health system in North Texas. These developments collectively demonstrate the scaling of Cyclopharm’s US commercial platform across government institutions, regional health systems, and metropolitan IDNs.

Each installed Technegas® site generates recurring revenue through per-patient ventilation imaging procedures. As installations increase, procedure volumes drive ongoing consumables and service revenue. Cyclopharm’s Managing Director and CEO, James McBrayer, noted that the recent engagements demonstrate accelerating institutional adoption across multiple US regions.

With 46 revenue-generating US locations currently installed and strong contracting momentum, Cyclopharm remains confident in achieving 250–300 installations by the second half of 2026. Further material announcements are expected as agreements are finalised and installations progress.