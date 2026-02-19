Hot Stocks: Elixir Energy, Dart Mining, Alcidion Group

The Australian sharemarket is trading at a record on Thursday, extending its longest winning streak in more than a month as investors work through a heavy slate of earnings and softer-than-expected employment growth. The S&P/ASX 200 is up 109 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 9115.70 in early afternoon trade, surpassing its previous intraday high. Labour data show the unemployment rate steady at 4.1 per cent, with 17,800 jobs added in January, below forecasts. Energy stocks are leading gains after oil prices jump more than 4 per cent on heightened US-Iran tensions. Financials are also stronger, lifting the sector’s gains over the past month, while materials are rebounding from recent profit-taking. Consumer discretionary is lagging, weighing on the broader index.

Earnings are driving sharp moves across individual names. Whitehaven Coal is lower after reporting an underlying first-half loss, and Medibank is down after profit missed expectations. Wesfarmers and Lovisa are weaker on outlook concerns. In contrast, Hub24 is higher after delivering profit ahead of consensus, Sonic Healthcare is up after reaffirming guidance on strong activity, Telstra is advancing after lifting its buyback and reporting higher interim profit, IPH is gaining on earnings growth in Canada and Asia, and NRW Holdings is climbing after upgrading full-year guidance. Zip is weaker following softer-than-expected cash EBITDA and slower US activity, while Lifestyle Communities is down after posting lower profit.

In other company news,

Elixir Energy confirms 148 metres of net gas pay at Lorelle-3

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) confirmed multiple gas and condensate-bearing reservoirs at the Lorelle-3 pilot well in Queensland’s Taroom Trough, identifying a total of 148 metres of net pay across four Permian sandstone formations. Wireline logging defined 28 metres of net pay in the Tinowon Dunk Sandstone, 60 metres in the Lorelle Sandstone, 59 metres across six Kianga Group zones, and one metre in the Overston Sandstone, with porosities reaching up to 17 per cent. The Tinowon Dunk reservoir has been selected for a planned horizontal sidetrack of more than 1,000 metres, with drilling and stimulation testing scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

Dart Mining reports record gold, silver and antimony drill results at Coonambula

Dart Mining (ASX:DTM) reported record gold, silver and antimony drill results from the Banshee prospect at its Coonambula project in central Queensland, with assays including 0.2 metres at 20.20 grams per tonne gold, 0.6 metres at 234 grams per tonne silver, and 0.6 metres at 44.6 per cent antimony. Results from seven diamond holes extended mineralisation to more than 320 metres of strike, with mineralisation confirmed from near surface to depth and remaining open in multiple directions. The company has completed 2,594 metres of a planned 4,000-metre drill program as it works toward a maiden mineral resource estimate in 2026.

Alcidion secures dual AU and UK registration for AI clinical software

Alcidion Group (ASX:ALC) secured regulatory registration for its Miya Precision Concept Detection capability as a Class I Software as a Medical Device in both Australia and the United Kingdom, enabling commercial deployment across its two largest markets. The approval allows the AI-assisted clinical documentation tool to be offered to existing customers and included in procurement processes that require certified medical software. Concept Detection analyses clinicians’ free-text notes to suggest standardised medical terminology codes, operating strictly as a decision-support tool requiring clinician validation. The capability will be offered as an optional module within the Miya Precision platform, expanding functionality across Alcidion’s installed base of more than 400 hospitals.