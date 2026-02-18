Tungsten Mining Advances International Engagement and Offtake Discussions

Tungsten Mining NL (ASX: TGN, OTCQB: TGNMF) has provided an update on its recent international activities. Tungsten Mining is a critical minerals developer, focused on the exploration and development of tungsten and critical minerals projects. Following a successful $53 million placement, the company is advancing Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) workstreams for the Mt Mulgine Project. The placement funding is expected to be sufficient to complete the PFS and progress a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), potentially leading to a Final Investment Decision (FID). The company is targeting Q4 2027 for the FID.

The company has commenced preliminary discussions with potential downstream processing and offtake partners, noting encouraging levels of interest. Senior management recently visited Vietnam to explore tungsten processing and offtake opportunities, while site visits were conducted with primary engineering partner Mincore to examine fabrication workshops and specialist processing facilities. Preliminary high-level discussions were also held regarding potential pathways to downstream APT processing opportunities.

Scheduled offtake discussions are planned in the United States and Europe during March 2026. In the United States, Tungsten Mining has engaged Squire Patton Boggs to meet with prospective tungsten offtake counterparties. European meetings will include discussions with established tungsten processors and consumers. These discussions will explore potential offtake structures and commercial frameworks.

Tungsten Mining continues to expand its technical and commercial teams as the Mt Mulgine and Watershed projects progress. Chairman Gary Lyons noted the Vietnam engagement provided valuable insights into large-scale tungsten operations, reinforcing the depth of technical expertise available. The company is progressing offtake discussions and government engagement, reflecting the growing strategic importance of secure critical minerals supply chains.