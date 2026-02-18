Anatara Lifesciences Provides Update on Anti-Obesity Project

Anatara Lifesciences Ltd (ASX:ANR), a developer of evidence-based, innovative products to address significant unmet needs in human health, has provided an update on its Anti-Obesity Project. The company had previously announced initial pre-clinical studies indicating a candidate compound, AOC, showed statistically significant activity in assisting weight reduction.

However, subsequent Mechanism of Action (MOA) assays on these pre-clinical studies have yielded equivocal results, failing to provide conclusive evidence of a direct rise in endogenous GLP-1 in response to AOC. Despite this, Anatara is planning a limited pharmacokinetic study involving healthy human volunteers to evaluate AOC at various doses. Tenders for the clinical study design have been requested in Australia and the EU.

While the costs of such a study are expected to be within Anatara’s current resources, the company is considering a temporary hold on current projects as it progresses other negotiations. Anatara remains committed to advancing the Anti-Obesity Project through further Proof-of-Concept studies. The company is also actively assessing a range of potential transactions and maintains a focus on projects addressing areas of significant unmet medical need.

In addition, the summary of the GaRP Project pre-clinical and clinical work is nearing completion for publication, which the company believes will enhance the understanding of the commercial possibilities for the GaRP Product in gastrointestinal health. The patent position for the GaRP Project remains current and protected.