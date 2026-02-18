Charter Hall Posts Strong First Half

Charter Hall has announced a robust first-half performance, with operating earnings increasing by 21.6 per cent to $238.8 million compared to the previous year. The company also reported a profit of $272.8 million. Charter Hall is a property group that manages investments across various real estate sectors. It provides investment solutions and manages properties on behalf of institutional, wholesale and retail investors.

Distribution per security experienced a 6 per cent rise, reaching 24.8 cents. The business recorded substantial equity inflows of $4.8 billion and gross transactions amounting to $9.8 billion. These activities have propelled the group’s funds under management to an impressive $92.2 billion.

In light of its strong performance, Charter Hall has upgraded its fiscal year 2026 guidance. The company now anticipates post-tax operating earnings of 100 cents per security, reflecting a growth of 22.9 per cent. Distributions are also projected to increase by 6 per cent, indicating continued positive momentum for investors.

Charter Hall’s upgraded guidance and substantial growth in funds under management underscore its strong market position and ability to deliver solid returns. The company’s focus on strategic transactions and equity inflows has contributed significantly to its financial success.