Goodman Group Profit Edges Higher in First Half

Goodman Group, a major integrated property group specialising in industrial property and data centres, announced a 3.11 per cent increase in profit for the first half of the year. The company reported a profit of $824.7 million, up from $799.8 million in the corresponding period last year. Goodman Group develops and manages industrial properties and data centres, serving customers around the world.

The group maintained its operating earnings per security target growth rate at 9 per cent. However, half-year operating profit saw a year-on-year decrease, falling from $1.222 billion to $1.203 billion. Operating earnings also experienced a decline of nearly 8 per cent, dropping from $1.271 billion to $1.17 billion.

Chief executive Greg Goodman highlighted the company’s data centre pipeline as a crucial driver of future expansion. He noted the progress in developing data centre projects, targeting 0.5 gigawatts of power in development by the end of fiscal year 2026. This expansion is projected to increase work-in-progress to $18 billion by June 30, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on this sector.

The company specialises in developing and managing industrial properties and data centres, offering services to clients across the globe. Goodman’s strategic focus remains on key industrial property and data centre developments to maintain growth in a changing economic landscape.